“This is a BFD”: Governor Newsom Highlights Massive $15.5+ Billion in Climate Investments from Biden Administration

Published: Feb 02, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the historic climate investments that the Biden-Harris Administration has announced for California so far.

The funding comes through President Biden’s signature pieces of legislation, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever. The amount is anticipated to increase as the Biden-Harris Administration announces additional awards in the coming years.

“To quote President Biden – this is a ‘BFD.’ Never before has America invested so much in real climate action.

$15.5-plus billion from the Biden-Harris Administration is helping California build our clean energy future, transform our transportation, clean our air, save our communities from wildfire and floods and protect our state’s unmatched natural beauty.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

THE INVESTMENTS:

What the White House said: “For decades, California has led the charge on climate action, from electrifying the transportation sector to building renewable power,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy. “The Biden-Harris administration is proud to support California’s climate leadership through our Investing in America agenda so the Golden State can continue to lead in building a clean, resilient future.”

In the past month alone, California has received:

This builds on our nation-leading California Climate Commitment – an unprecedented $48 billion in state climate investments that rivals what most countries spend on climate action.