Interdisciplinary Resource Highlight for Black History Month: American Ancestors Family History Curriculum

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has curated resources of content and instructional approaches to help educators include and highlight the important contributions of Black and African-American Mainers in authentic ways. These project-based strategies include finding local historical figures and guest speakers, researching local history, and bridging content areas.

Our first resource highlight is the American Ancestors Family History Curriculum. Developed by experts at American Ancestors (a project of the New England Historic Genealogical Society), this free-to-access national curriculum is designed to expose students in grades 4 through 8 to the concepts, benefits, and joys of family history. Each lesson incorporates authentic methodologies used by professional genealogists that include but go beyond the family tree. Grounded in inquiry-based practices, these methods include:

developing research skills

conducting interviews

examining primary sources

empowers students to create a historical narrative for and about themselves

Using case studies, which are compilations of primary sources about a person, is one strategy to make genealogy accessible and a way to incorporate Black and African-American history into classrooms. In a collaborative effort, the Maine DOE offers case studies of important Mainers that support the American Ancestors/NEHGS curriculum. Two case studies highlight the important contributions of African American Mainers. Students can use these case studies to explore the life of Gerald E. Talbot, Maine’s first African-American legislator, and John Jenkins, the first African American to be elected to the Maine State Senate.

Download this clickable PDF for a full list of Maine case studies.

For more resources on an interdisciplinary approach to teaching Black History click on this link.

For more information about interdisciplinary instruction, please contact Kathy Bertini, Interdisciplinary Instruction Coordinator at kathy.bertini@maine.gov