Twin Bridges campground near Whitebird, ID closed until further notice

Due to necessary Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) control actions, Twin Bridges access site will be closed to overnight camping. Twin Bridges access site is located south of the community of Whitebird, ID off of hwy 95. The camping closure will officially start Feb. 1st and will remain in effect until further notice. 

Day use activities, including use of the boat ramp will still be allowed at Twin Bridges access site. 

Contact the Clearwater Region office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

