The Council of Atlantic Premiers presented the Golden Scissors Award from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) recognizing the Atlantic Physician Registry

CANADA, February 2 - On February 2, 2024, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) presented the Council of Atlantic Premiers with the Golden Scissors Award to recognize the Atlantic Physician Registry. The prestigious Golden Scissors Award recognizes politicians, public servants, and other Canadians who have shown leadership in cutting red tape to produce meaningful results.

The Atlantic Physician Registry removes interprovincial barriers to practicing medicine in the region, allowing Atlantic physicians to practice in any Atlantic province. The development of this registry delivers on a commitment made by Atlantic Premiers to support efforts to improve health care services for Atlantic Canadians.

Since its launch on May 1, 2023, over 270 physicians have joined the Atlantic Physician Registry. Premiers extend their gratitude to the Atlantic Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons for their pivotal role in this work.

Premier Furey, as CAP Chair, accepted the award on behalf of the Council.

