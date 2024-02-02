Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,011 in the last 365 days.

WV 61 near Chelyan to be closed this weekend for replacement of pipe culvert

Page Content

 WV 61, at milepost 12.184 between Chelyan and Chesapeake in Kanawha County, is scheduled to be closed on Saturday, January 27, 2024 and Sunday January 28, 2024.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are replacing a 60-foot-long pipe culvert in the southbound lane beginning at 7:30 am on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The road is expected to reopen by 5:00 pm on Sunday, January, 28, 2024.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, WVDOH crews established a stop light to allow for all traffic to only travel in the northbound lane until the road closure begins.​​

You just read:

WV 61 near Chelyan to be closed this weekend for replacement of pipe culvert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more