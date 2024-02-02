WV 61 near Chelyan to be closed this weekend for replacement of pipe culvert

Page Content

WV 61, at milepost 12.184 between Chelyan and Chesapeake in Kanawha County, is scheduled to be closed on Saturday, January 27, 2024 and Sunday January 28, 2024.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are replacing a 60-foot-long pipe culvert in the southbound lane beginning at 7:30 am on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The road is expected to reopen by 5:00 pm on Sunday, January, 28, 2024.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, WVDOH crews established a stop light to allow for all traffic to only travel in the northbound lane until the road closure begins.​​