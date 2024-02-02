Westbound I-64 slow lane to be closed near Huntington on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Page Content

The westbound slow lane on Interstate 64 will be closed from mile marker 18 to mile marker 15, beginning at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for milling and paving repairs. Patching is expected to take several hours.



Contractors are taking advantage of the temporary opening of an asphalt plant in Poca to make pothole repairs along Interstate 64, especially in the work zones between Huntington and the Huntington Mall.



Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.​​