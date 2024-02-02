Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,013 in the last 365 days.

Westbound I-64 slow lane to be closed near Huntington on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Page Content

 The westbound slow lane on Interstate 64 will be closed from mile marker 18 to mile marker 15, beginning at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for milling and paving repairs. Patching is expected to take several hours.
 
Contractors are taking advantage of the temporary opening of an asphalt plant in Poca to make pothole repairs along Interstate 64, especially in the work zones between Huntington and the Huntington Mall.
 
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.​​

You just read:

Westbound I-64 slow lane to be closed near Huntington on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more