Lane closure scheduled for I-64 East near Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

The eastbound fast lane of Interstate 64 will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2024, between mile marker 44 and mile marker 45.5, to restripe the roadway in preparation for a lane shift.



The work is part of a widening project on I-64 between the Nitro and St. Albans exits and the US 35 exit. The lane shift will also create a new traffic pattern for the eastbound Nitro Exit (Exit 45).



Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.​​