Portions of Jefferson Road to be closed Monday, February 5, 2024

Portions of Jefferson Road will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2024, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2024, to allow for hot asphalt pothole repairs in the Jefferson Road work zone.
 
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and its contractors are taking advantage of the temporary opening of several asphalt plants to make permanent, hot asphalt pothole repairs that would ordinarily not take place until spring.
 
Flaggers will control traffic on Jefferson Road while patching work in underway. Contractors will try to keep one lane open at all times for drivers, but urge motorists to seek alternate routes during patching work.
 
Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.​​

