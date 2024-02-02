Submit Release
SB990 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to affect 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2. (intro.), 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2. a. to f., 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2m. (intro.) and 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2m. cm.; Relating to: mandatory early literacy professional development.

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
2/2/2024 Sen. Introduced by Senator Stroebel;
cosponsored by Representative Schraa 		 
2/2/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Education  

