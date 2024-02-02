Submit Release
AB1052 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 940.302 (4), 948.051 (4), 950.04 (1v) (eg) and 950.04 (2w) (fg) of the statutes; Relating to: courtroom supports for and sealing the identifying information of child victims and child witnesses of human trafficking crimes. (FE)

Status: A - Judiciary

Important Actions (newest first)

