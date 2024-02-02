AB1054 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 440.03 (14) (a) 1. b. and 440.03 (14) (b); to renumber 440.01 (2) (cv); to renumber and amend 440.03 (14) (a) 1. (intro.), a. and c., 440.03 (14) (a) 2., 440.03 (14) (a) 3., 440.03 (14) (am), 440.03 (14) (c), 440.03 (14) (d), 440.03 (14) (e) and 440.03 (14) (f); to amend 457.02 (6) (b) 1.; and to create 15.407 (3m), subchapter X of chapter 440 [precedes 440.960], 440.968 (title) and (2) and 440.9685 of the statutes; Relating to: music therapists, the practice of music therapy, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)