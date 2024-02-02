Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,019 in the last 365 days.

AB1054 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 440.03 (14) (a) 1. b. and 440.03 (14) (b); to renumber 440.01 (2) (cv); to renumber and amend 440.03 (14) (a) 1. (intro.), a. and c., 440.03 (14) (a) 2., 440.03 (14) (a) 3., 440.03 (14) (am), 440.03 (14) (c), 440.03 (14) (d), 440.03 (14) (e) and 440.03 (14) (f); to amend 457.02 (6) (b) 1.; and to create 15.407 (3m), subchapter X of chapter 440 [precedes 440.960], 440.968 (title) and (2) and 440.9685 of the statutes; Relating to: music therapists, the practice of music therapy, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Regulatory Licensing Reform

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1054

You just read:

AB1054 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2024-02-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more