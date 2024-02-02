Submit Release
AB1055 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 15.347 (2), 20.370 (4) (eq), 20.370 (6) (eq), 20.370 (9) (nq), 25.17 (1) (d) and 25.48; to amend 20.566 (1) (r), 25.46 (2m), 77.9964 (3) and 292.65 (14); to repeal and recreate 25.43 (2s); and to create 20.370 (6) (et), 20.370 (6) (eu), 25.46 (1) (s) and 292.66 of the statutes; Relating to: repealing the dry cleaner environmental response program and creating the revitalize Wisconsin program. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

