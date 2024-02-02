WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to renumber and amend 77.51 (9) (e); and to create 77.51 (9) (e) 1. and 2. of the statutes; Relating to: the sales and use tax exemption for personal farm property or household goods sold by auction on the Internet. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1049
You just read:
AB1049 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-02-02
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.