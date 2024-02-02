WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 15.253 (4), 20.923 (4) (c) 7., 165.29 and 230.08 (2) (wd) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an office of gun violence prevention in the Department of Justice and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
AB1051 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-02-02
