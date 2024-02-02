AB1059 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 285.675 (1) (a), 285.675 (3) (d), 299.83 and 299.85; to consolidate, renumber and amend 285.675 (1) (intro.) and (b); to amend 23.50 (1) and 299.95; and to create 66.0441 and 299.87 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the green tier program and the environmental compliance audit program and restricting governmental actions with regard to certain international programs and organizations. (FE)