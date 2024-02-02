Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,021 in the last 365 days.

AB1059 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 285.675 (1) (a), 285.675 (3) (d), 299.83 and 299.85; to consolidate, renumber and amend 285.675 (1) (intro.) and (b); to amend 23.50 (1) and 299.95; and to create 66.0441 and 299.87 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the green tier program and the environmental compliance audit program and restricting governmental actions with regard to certain international programs and organizations. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1059

You just read:

AB1059 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-02-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more