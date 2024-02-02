Submit Release
AB1053 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Children and Families - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 457.08 (1) (intro.), 457.08 (2) (intro.), 457.08 (3) (intro.) and 457.08 (4) (intro.); and to create 457.08 (6) and 457.085 of the statutes; Relating to: provisional social worker certificates and licenses.

Status: A - Children and Families

Important Actions (newest first)

