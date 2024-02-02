Submit Release
AB1060 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to amend 196.372 (1) (b); and to create 66.0627 (8) (as) and 196.372 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: assistance to replace customer-side water service lines containing lead. (FE)

Status: A - Energy and Utilities

Important Actions (newest first)

