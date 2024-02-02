Submit Release
AB1057 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 253.13 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the procedure for adding federal newborn screening recommendations to the state-required newborn screenings, granting rule-making authority, and providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

