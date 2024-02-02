Submit Release
AB1064 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 20.285 (1) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for the University of Wisconsin System's Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

