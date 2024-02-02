Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,025 in the last 365 days.

AB1065 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 36.13, 38.235 and 801.50 (5d) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges from using loyalty pledges and requiring them to make certain information publicly available.

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1065

You just read:

AB1065 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2024-02-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more