Highlights of the Slovenian activities in the UN Security Council in January 2024

SLOVENIA, February 2 - The UN Security Council adopted two resolutions, with Slovenia voting in favour of the resolution calling for a cessation of attacks on shipping vessels by the Houthis in the Red Sea, and for the resolution on the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon attended an open debate on the situation in the Middle East on 23 January. Her message was clear – we need an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and in the region. "With a ceasefire I mean a process starting with the cessation of hostilities respected by all parties to the conflict, leading to an independent Palestinian state, a safe and secure Israel, a peaceful region and the people of all countries in the region living free of fear and terror," emphasized Minister Fajon while addressing the Council. Slovenia reiterated its call for a just, lasting and sustainable peace, based on full respect of international law and UN Charter.

Following the 26 January order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of South Africa against Israel, indicating provisional measures, Slovenia voiced its clear and strong support to the ICJ’s work and underlined that UNRWA is playing an indispensable role in the midst of the current crisis. Ambassador Žbogar underscored "we are appalled over allegations that some UNRWA employees allegedly were involved with the horrific Hamas attack of 7 October." At the same time, he stressed UNRWA has no viable substitute for its work in Gaza.

Security Council held four discussions on Ukraine (briefing on humanitarian situation, briefing on nuclear safety and security by IAEA Director-General, briefing on arms supplies to Ukraine and on the crash of the Russian military plane). In all discussions, Slovenia reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine, condemned Russian aggression, and called for just, lasting and sustainable peace, based on full respect of international law and UN Charter.

Slovenia participated at the joint press stakeout on the situation of women and girls in Colombia and Sudan. On Colombia, alongside the other signatories to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) shared commitments, Slovenia focused on rural reform and ethnic inclusivity. Ensuring equal land access for all rural women is key to empowerment.

At the briefing with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan on the situation in Sudan, Slovenia called all involved in the conflict to silence the guns and expressed deep concerns over reported violations of international law. We joined the WPS appeal to prevent the rise of conflict-related sexual violence, emphasizing the need to hold perpetrators accountable.

Full list of statements during our first month of membership at the UN Security Council.