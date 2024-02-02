Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Feb. 13 and March 5, 2024

MARYLAND, February 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 2, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-38 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Accelerating Innovative Mobility Challenge Grant, $581,165 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant: Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) Challenge, $468,820; and Mass Transit Fund Undesignated Reserves, $112,345)

(Source of Funds: Federal Grant: Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) Challenge, $468,820; and Mass Transit Fund Undesignated Reserves, $112,345) Amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvement Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-54 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Bethesda Parking Security Camera Surveillance System (No. 502409), $2,008,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General Fund)

(Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General Fund) Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-57 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Wheaton Parking Security Camera Surveillance System (No. 502411), $339,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General Fund)

(Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General Fund) Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-58 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Silver Spring Parking Security Camera Surveillance System (No. 502410), $2,418,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General Fund)

(Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General Fund) Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-59 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation Ride On Bus Fleet (No. 500821), $46,024,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue Mass Transit: $42,024,000; Federal Aid: $3,200,000; State Aid: 800,000)

(Source of Funds: Current Revenue Mass Transit: $42,024,000; Federal Aid: $3,200,000; State Aid: 800,000) Supplemental Appropriation #24-56 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service HVAC/Replacement: Fire Stations (P458756), $397,000 (Source of Funds: General Obligation Bonds)

(Source of Funds: General Obligation Bonds) 2024-2030 Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Plan

Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition of a Portion of Liberty Mill Road (located in Germantown, Maryland) to Kingsview Station Joint Venture

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-53 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Public Libraries Clarksburg Library, (No. P710500), $6,830,000 (Source of Funds: General Obligation Bonds)

March 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 4 at 2 p.m.

Amendments to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan: Water and Sewer Category Change Requests

