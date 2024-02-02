Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, February 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 2, 2024

On Monday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will provide information on the Feb. 8 joint Audit and Education and Culture Committee meeting about the Office of Inspector General’s report on Montgomery County Public Schools. He will also highlight the upcoming public hearings on the County’s proposed capital budget and $5.8 billion Capital Improvements Program for fiscal years 2025-2030.

Additionally, Council President Friedson will discuss zoning measures that he is spearheading at the Council. The first is Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-10, Parking, Queuing and Loading – Calculation of Required, co-led with Councilmembers Kristin Mink and Evan Glass, which would encourage the development of housing, including affordable units, near transit corridors and would help the County reach its climate goals by taking cars off the road.

The second is ZTA 23-11, Regulatory Approvals – Conditional Use Subdivision Regulation Amendment, which would streamline the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearing’s (OZAH) processes. The purpose of the zoning measure is to facilitate a more streamlined process to start retail and service establishments, home health, family day care, and other home-based businesses.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on Feb. 5 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

