Product Management Services (PMS) deep-dive webinar, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 22 February 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 22 February 2024, 12:00 (CET)

EMA is pleased to announce a new public webinar with the purpose to provide a comprehensive understanding of Product Management Service (PMS) and its implications on other EMA digital services.

Our goal is to expose the fundamental PMS concepts, ensuring that all participants have the opportunity to understand the implementation of PMS. The presentation will include examples and recommendations for applicants.

This webinar is intended for individuals who will be using PMS data in the future, i.e. current XEVMPD users, those involved in creating electronic Application Forms (eAFs), prospective users of European Shortages Monitoring Programme (ESMP), and anyone engaged in the management of product data. Furthermore, individuals with advanced knowledge of PMS activities are encouraged to join, as the webinar will also cover the latest updates in PMS.

Throughout the event, the PMS team will cover the following topics: