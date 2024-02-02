February 2, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire Secures Prison Time for Chesapeake Gun Crime﻿

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire Secures Prison Time for Chesapeake Gun Crime﻿

~ Operation Ceasefire secures 50-month sentence for convicted felon guilty of gun crime~

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Chesapeake man was sentenced to 50 months in prison for illegally possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

On June 6, 2021, Christopher Lee Alexander, 34, was driving a vehicle on a highway in Chesapeake in the early morning hours. A Chesapeake police officer, responding to an unrelated matter, approached Mr. Alexander’s vehicle from behind. Mistakenly believing that the police car was attempting to pull his vehicle over, Alexander accelerated his vehicle to a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee. Alexander lost control of his vehicle, sideswiped a power pole, and came to rest in a business’ parking lot. Alexander then attempted to flee the scene on foot. Chesapeake police officers were able to apprehend Alexander after a foot chase and, when they returned to the vehicle that the defendant was driving, they located two firearms in plain view laying on the driver’s side floorboard. Alexander admitted to police officers that he was attempting to flee because he knew that he was a convicted felon in possession of the firearms in the vehicle.

Alexander had previously been convicted of numerous felony offenses, to include robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, wearing a mask in public while committing robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also subsequently convicted of an unrelated felony eluding charge that he had pending at the time he committed this offense.

“In order to keep our communities safe, we have to keep the repeat offenders committing the vast majority of violent crime off our streets. I’m grateful for our partnership with local and federal agencies, allowing our Ceasefire prosecutors to focus on high crime cities and produce successful prosecutions like this,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Virginia Assistant Attorney General, Ceasefire prosecutor, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc West prosecuted the case.

###