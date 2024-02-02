Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve visits Tinker AFB Reservists

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve visited four Reserve units at Tinker AFB January 25-26, 2024.

Maj. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman, Deputy to the chief of the Air Force Reserve, visited with four units on the base: 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest flying unit in the state of Oklahoma, which reports to Fourth Air Force; the 513th Air Control Group and the 35th Combat Communications Squadron, who both report to 10th Air Force; and the 10th Flight Test Squadron, which reports to 22nd Air Force. The opportunity allowed the Reserve units at Tinker AFB to showcase their people, missions, accomplishments and innovation efforts.

Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, expressed his appreciation for her visit to the Reserve units to thank the the Airmen who support the Reserve mission across three different Numbered Air Forces.

“We are grateful that our concerns are AFRC’s concerns,” said Ghormley. “Maj. Gen. von Hoffman delved into our innovative efforts, our successes, and our challenges with great detail and really showed our Airmen and leaders that she truly cares about the various Reserve missions here at Tinker across three NAFs.”

The two-day trip consisted of briefings and tours of the Reserve units. The 507th ARW highlighted credentialing of flight doctors, KC-135 maintenance constraints, professional development, and the commander’s inspection program.

The 513th Air Control Group discussed the effects of the E-3 Sentry AWACS divestiture, aircraft availability, reductions in manning and the way forward for the group to continue producing combat power.

Chief Master Sgt. Alphonzo Glover, 513th Air Control Group Senior Enlisted Leader, led the 513th ACG static aircraft tour and showcased how Reserve Citizen Airmen work together with their active-duty counterparts to maintain the E-3 Sentry AWACS.

“It was an honor hosting Maj. Gen. von Hoffman and providing her the opportunity to interact with the folks who are the heart of the mission: our Airmen,” Glover said. “I am proud that we could take her on a static tour of the E-3 for the first time in her 35-year career and were able to afford her that unique experience.”

Innovative practices are the way forward, and the 35th Combat Communication Squadron showcased their latest efforts to the general, particularly their role in 2023’s Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION.

Chief Master Sgt. Jasmine Brown, 35th CBCS SEL, highlighted the squadron’s role in ABUV 23, which was designed to further prepare Air Combat Command and partnered units to equip Agile Combat Employment forces with equipment to enable agile operations.

“Receiving affirmation from our senior leaders that we are moving in the right direction reinforces our position as a value-added asset to the future fight,” Brown said.

The 10th Flight Test Squadron, which reports to the 413th Flight Test Group at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, but is located on Tinker Air Force Base, also provided briefings to the general about their specialized mission.

The test squadron fulfills a critical Air Force mission by ensuring legacy and advanced aircraft receive critical upgrades and necessary depot-level maintenance to ensure operational units are flying at peak readiness levels, according to 10th FLTS commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Grimes.

“It was great to highlight what we do and to allow the general to get a better feel for the mission at a squadron level,” Grimes said. “Maj. Gen. von Hoffman was very engaged in understanding some of the obstacles we face in today’s challenging manning and fiscal environments.”

Throughout her visit, von Hoffman made a point to connect with as many Airmen as possible. The general presented coins to five outstanding Airmen for their stellar performance in their duties: Tech. Sgt. Kevin Giles, 507th Security Forces Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Adrian Condit, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Master Sgt. Crystel Doty, 10th Flight Test Squadron, Master Sgt. Joel Storts, 513th Maintenance Squadron and Master Sgt. Jonathan Tinsley, 35th Combat Communications Squadron.