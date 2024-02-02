Zebrafish tsc1 and cxcl12a increase susceptibility to mycobacterial infection

Here, we use the zebrafish–M. marinum platform to examine the role of mycobacterium infection-induced dre-miR-126a-3p (miR-126). We link infection-induced miR-126 to Tsc1 via activation of the mTOR pathway and improved macrophage function because of regulation of a Cxcl12/Ccl2/Ccr2 signalling axis during the early stages of mycobacterial infection.

Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is a powerful model organism for studying host–mycobacterial interactions as they allow direct visualisation of cellular interactions and are amenable to straightforward genetic manipulation. An added benefit of the zebrafish–Mycobacterium marinum model is the ability to use a native pathogen of the zebrafish, which closely mirrors histological aspects of human–M. tuberculosis pathogenesis ( Davis et al, 2002 ; Stinear et al, 2008 ). Zebrafish provide an established model for the investigation of miRNA function and responses to infection, with well-developed genetic tools that facilitate the study of downstream host gene function. We have recently used the zebrafish–M. marinum model to investigate the downstream targets of miR-206 and identified the role of this conserved miR in controlling the multicellular immune response to acute disseminated mycobacterial infection ( Wright et al, 2021 ).

Manipulation and subversion of host signalling pathways is a hallmark of infection by pathogenic mycobacteria, such as the causative agents of tuberculosis and leprosy ( Hortle & Oehlers, 2020 ; Ramakrishnan, 2020 ). Infection with pathogenic mycobacteria results in dysregulated immune responses and disruption of key signalling cascades, ultimately supporting the survival and persistence of bacteria ( Stutz et al, 2018 ). A crucial element of mycobacterial persistence is the interaction between bacteria and innate immune cells, primarily macrophages. Subversion of this normally protective interaction between macrophage and bacterium leads to the formation of granulomas which aid bacterial survival. Pleiotropic modulation of host gene expression and signalling cascades by miRNA potentially act as fine-tuners of the immune cell response to mycobacteria and may shape the outcome of infection.

Infection-induced miR-126 is host-protective against M. marinum infection Embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection and analysed at 1 and 3 days post infection (dpi) by quantitative (q)PCR to assess the responsiveness of miR-126 expression to infection. At both timepoints, miR-126 was up-regulated in M. marinum–infected embryos in comparison to uninfected control embryos (Fig 1A). Figure 1. Infection-induced miR-126 expression alters bacterial burden. (A) Expression of miR-126 after M. marinum infection analysed by RT-qPCR at 1 and 3 dpi relative to uninfected embryos. (B) Expression of miR-126 in uninfected and infected, antagomir-injected (miR-126 knockdown), and scramble-injected embryos. (C) Representative images of M. marinum infection at 3 dpi in scramble control and miR-126 knockdown embryos. Scale bar represents 200 μm. (D) M. marinum burden in miR-126 knockdown embryos at 1 and 3 dpi. (E) Expression of miR-126 in uninfected and infected gRNA/Cas9-injected embryos at 5 dpi. (F) M. marinum burden in miR-126 crispant embryos at 5 dpi. Data information: each data point represents a single measurement, with the mean and SEM shown. For RT-qPCR analysis, each data point represents 10 embryos and contains three biological replicates. Bacterial burden analysis data points represent individual embryos (n = 40–50 embryos per group) and are representative of two experimental replicates. To determine if antagomiR-mediated knockdown of miR-126 effectively reduced transcript abundance and if this miR-126 knockdown was sustained after M. marinum infection, embryos were injected with antagomiR at the single-cell stage and infected with M. marinum at 1.5 days post fertilisation (dpf). Expression levels of miR-126 were measured at 1 and 3 dpi. AntagomiR knockdown reduced miR-126 levels at both timepoints and prevented the infection-associated miR-126 expression (Fig 1B). The effect of miR-126 expression on mycobacterial infection was assessed through analysis of bacterial burden after infection in control and miR-126 knockdown embryos (Fig 1C). There was a small, but statistically significant, increase in the bacterial burden of miR-126 knockdown embryos at 1 dpi, which was much more apparent at 3 dpi (Fig 1D). We next used CRISPR-Cas9 to validate the effects of antagomir injection. Injection with guide RNAs targeting the miR-126 locus and Cas9 reduced the amount of miR-126 detectable by RT–qPCR indicating a possible combination of primer site mutation and transcript decay compared with embryos injected with scrambled guide RNAs and Cas9 (Fig 1E). Furthermore, miR-126 crispants had a significantly increased bacterial burden compared with scramble control embryos (Fig 1F). These results indicate that M. marinum infection induces up-regulation of miR-126 and that miR-126 has a host-protective effect. The bacterial burden measurement uses the transparent nature of larval zebrafish and allows for live imaging of infected embryos. To ensure measuring fluorescent pixels provided an accurate view of infectious burden, the fluorescent bacterial area was compared with conventional CFU recovery assay. At both 1 and 3 dpi, bacterial burden measurements by fluorescent bacterial area displayed the same trends as CFU enumeration and provided a comparable, immediate measurement. This measurement allows for continued assaying of the same embryo, and hence, bacterial burden measurement by the fluorescent bacterial area was used for all larval infection experiments (Fig S1A and B). Figure S1. Comparison of infectious burden measurements in scramble control and miR-126 knockdown embryos at 1 and 3 dpi. (A) Bacterial burden measured by fluorescent bacterial area method. (B) Bacterial recovery CFU measurement. For bacterial burden measurement, each data point represents a single embryo and comparisons calculated by a Kruskal–Wallis test. For CFU analysis, each data point represents five pooled embryos and comparisons calculated by one-way ANOVA. For both graphs, the mean and SEM are shown.

Suppression of tsc1a expression aids control of M. marinum infection After the RT–qPCR expression profiling data, tsc1a was selected for further investigation because of differential expression between M. marinum–infected and miR-126 knockdown embryos. Predicted binding of miR-126 and tsc1a in zebrafish is summarised in (Fig 3A). Figure 3. miR-126 potentially targets tsc1a to worsen M. marinum infection burden. (A) Binding kinetics of tsc1a and dre-miR-126a-3p as predicted by RNAhybrid. (B) Brightfield images of tsc1a knockdown embryos at 3 dpf showing no abnormal developmental phenotypes. Scale bar represents 200 μm. (C) tsc1a expression was measured by RT-qPCR at 1 and 3 dpi after CRISPR-Cas9 knockdown of tsc1a and infection with M. marinum. (D) tsc1a knockdown and scramble control embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection, and the bacteria burden was analysed at 1 and 3 dpi. (E) tsc1a and miR-126 double knockdown embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection, and bacterial burden was analysed at 3 dpi. Data information: for RT-qPCR analysis, data points are representative of a single measurement of 10 pooled embryos and two technical replicates, with the mean and SEM shown and comparisons calculated by one-way ANOVA. (C, D) Bacterial burden data points represent a single measurement (n = 27–44 embryos per group (C) and n = 11–20 embryos per group (D)), and two experimental replicates with the mean and SEM are shown and comparisons calculated by one-way ANOVA. To investigate the role of tsc1a in infection, we targeted tsc1a for knockdown using CRISPR-Cas9 (Fig 3B). Knockdown of tsc1a significantly reduced transcript abundance at 1 and 3 dpi compared with both control uninfected and M. marinum–infected embryos (Fig 3C). At both timepoints, tsc1a knockdown was sustained in M. marinum–infected knockdown embryos. Knockdown of tsc1a significantly reduced M. marinum burden compared with control embryos (Fig 3D). Double knockdown of both miR-126 and tsc1a significantly reduced bacterial burden compared with miR-126 knockdown alone. There was no difference in bacterial burden between double knockdown embryos and tsc1a knockdown alone embryos, suggesting that tsc1a is driving the miR-126 knockdown-associated increase in burden (Fig 3E). The opposing effects of miR-126 knockdown and tsc1a knockdown on M. marinum burden suggested involvement of a potential miR-126/Tsc1 signalling axis in mycobacterial infection.

Knockdown of tsc1a alters downstream host immune pathways and increases host defence during infection To further understand the impact of altered tsc1a levels during infection and the impact on downstream targets, RNA sequencing was performed on tsc1a knockdown and M. marinum–infected tsc1a knockdown infected embryos (Supplemental Data 2). Knockdown of tsc1a significantly altered the transcriptomic landscape, leading to widespread changes in transcript abundance (Fig 4A). To further identify key pathways, a gene set enrichment analysis was performed, revealing a strong enrichment for the mTOR signalling pathway in tsc1a knockdown embryos, substantiating the role of Tsc1 as a negative regulator of mTOR (Fig 4B). The observed transcriptional changes observed in tsc1a embryos are sustained during infection with M. marinum (Fig 4C). Increased expression of key inflammatory and bactericidal genes including irg1l, cxcl18b, and il1b was also observed, suggesting an increased inflammatory response to M. marinum infection in tsc1a knockdown embryos (Fig 4D) (Hall et al, 2013; Jayaraman et al, 2013; Torraca et al, 2017a). Gene ontology analysis further revealed an increase in pathways associated with mTOR signalling including ribosome biogenesis and rRNA processes and increased gene expression associated with inflammatory responses and host defence (Fig 4E) (Iadevaia et al, 2012, 2014; Weichhart et al, 2015). As expected in tsc1a knockdown embryos, decreased expression of genes correlating with synaptic activity was observed, a common phenotype in the condition tuberous sclerosis, caused by mutations and disruption of Tsc transcripts (Fig 4F) (Litwa, 2022). Figure 4. Modulation of Tsc1 alters key host defence and inflammatory pathways. (A) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified by RNA sequencing of 3 dpf embryos after CRISPR-Cas9 knockdown of tsc1a. (B) Enrichment score mapping to the term MTOR signalling pathway of DEG identified by RNA sequencing of 3 dpf embryos after CRISPR-Cas9 knockdown of tsc1a. (C) Heatmap of DEGs identified by RNA sequencing of 3 dpi embryos after CRISPR-Cas9 knockdown of tsc1a and infection with M. marinum. (D) Volcano plot of DEGs identified by RNA sequencing of 3 dpi embryos after CRISPR-Cas9 knockdown of tsc1a and infection with M. marinum. Up-regulated host defence and inflammatory pathway genes are annotated. (E, F) Gene ontology analysis was performed on DEGs identified by RNA sequencing of 3 dpi embryos after CRISPR-Cas9 knockdown of tsc1a and infection with M. marinum to identify key downstream pathways either increased (E) or decreased (F) in tsc1a crispants.

Knockdown of miR-126 or tsc1a alters the mTOR signalling axis in M. marinum infection As tsc1a encodes a negative regulator of mTOR function, we investigated downstream mTOR activity in miR-126 and tsc1a knockdown embryos. We used whole-mount embryo immunofluorescent staining of phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 (phospho-S6) as a readout for mTOR activity after infection of miR-126 and tsc1a knockdown embryos with M. marinum (Fig 5A). At 1 dpi, knockdown of miR-126 resulted in reduced phospho-S6 staining, consistent with increased tsc1a transcript abundance and decreased mTOR function, and knockdown of either tsc1a alone or double knockdown of miR-126 and tsc1a increased phospho-S6 staining compared with both control and miR-126 knockdown embryos placing tsc1a-mediated mTOR activation downstream of miR-126 (Fig 5B). Although phospho-S6 staining was present around fluorescent macrophages, the bulk changes in phospho-S6 staining occurred largely distal to the fluorescent M. marinum, with no observed colocalisation, suggesting a lack of specificity to infection (Fig 5A). Figure 5. miR-126 acts on tsc1a to influence mTOR signalling during infection. (A) Representative images of phospho-S6 fluorescent staining in miR-126 and tsc1a knockdown embryos at 1 dpi. M. marinum is blue, macrophages are green, and phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 is magenta. Scale bar represents 100 μm. (B) Phospho-S6 staining in M. marinum–infected scramble control, miR-126 knockdown, and tsc1a knockdown at 1 dpi. (C) miR-126 knockdown embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection and treated with mTOR inhibitor rapamycin. Bacterial burden was analysed at 1 dpi. (D) miR-126 knockdown embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection and treated with mTOR activator MHY1485. (E) tsc1a knockdown embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection and treated with mTOR inhibitor rapamycin. Bacterial burden was analysed at 1 dpi. (F) tsc1a knockdown embryos were infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection and treated with mTOR activator MHY1485. Bacterial burden was analysed at 1 dpi. Data information: each data point represents a single measurement (n = 11–36 embryos per group) with the mean and SEM shown. Phospho-S6 staining is a single experimental replicate, whereas rapamycin and MHY1485 treatments represent two experimental replicates each. To assess the impact of decreased mTOR signalling in miR-126 knockdown, embryos were treated with either an inhibitor (rapamycin) or activator (MHY1485) of mTOR. Treatment of control embryos with rapamycin resulted in a similar increased burden to that seen after knockdown of miR-126 (Fig 5C). The combination of miR-126 knockdown and rapamycin treatment did not significantly alter the bacterial burden from miR-126 knockdown alone. Although there appeared to be a non-significant trend towards increasing bacterial burden in rapamycin-treated miR-126 knockdown embryos at 1 dpi, this was not observed by 3 dpi, which we attribute to the strong and immediate immunosuppressive effects of rapamycin. Conversely, activation of mTOR signalling with MHY1485 significantly reduced the bacterial burden in both control and miR-126 knockdown backgrounds (Fig 5D). Treatment of miR-126 knockdown embryos with MHY1485 only partially rescued the miR-126 knockdown-induced increase in bacterial burden as compared with MHY1485 treatment alone, indicating that these pathways are not fully interlinked and that multiple miR-126–dependant mechanisms are functioning during infection. As anticipated, inhibition of mTOR signalling through rapamycin treatment of tsc1a knockdown embryos increased bacterial burden, however, not to the levels seen in rapamycin-treated scramble control embryos (Fig 5E). Also as anticipated, treatment with MHY1485 did not further decrease burden levels from tsc1a knockdown alone (Fig 5F). Together, these data place mTOR activation downstream of a putative infection-induced miR-126/tsc1a pathway and demonstrate that additional non-mTOR factors mediate the infection phenotype downstream of the miR-126/tsc1a axis.

miR-126 knockdown and inhibition of mTOR increase cell death in M. marinum infection Because of the pleiotropic effects of mTOR on apoptosis and cell death, we hypothesised that decreased mTOR activity caused by increased tsc1a expression in miR-126 knockdown embryos might compromise the survival of M. marinum–infected macrophages (Byles et al, 2013; Dossou & Basu, 2019; Zhang et al, 2019; Pagan et al, 2022). To explore this hypothesis, we performed TUNEL staining on 3 dpi miR-126 knockdown embryos (Fig 6A). Knockdown of miR-126 did increase the number of TUNEL-stained cells compared with control infected embryos (Fig 6B). Figure 6. Decreased mTOR signalling alters cell death dynamics in mycobacterial infection. (A) Representative images of TUNEL staining in miR-126 knockdown embryos at 3 dpi. TUNEL +ve cells are green, macrophages are magenta, and M. marinum is blue. Scale bar represents 100 μm. (B) TUNEL +ve cells in M. marinum–infected scramble control and miR-126 knockdown embryos were counted at 3 dpi. (C) Representative images of TUNEL staining in tsc1a and double knockdown embryos at 3 dpi. TUNEL +ve cells are green, and M. marinum is blue. Scale bar represents 100 μm. (D) TUNEL +ve cells in M. marinum–infected tsc1a and double knockdown embryos were counted at 3 dpi. (E) TUNEL +ve cells in rapamycin-treated, M. marinum–infected knockdown embryos were counted at 3 dpi. (F) TUNEL +ve cells in MHY1485-treated, M. marinum–infected knockdown embryos were counted at 3 dpi. Data information: each data point represents a single measurement, with the mean and SEM shown (n = 20–25 embryos per group). Graphs are representative of two experimental replicates with the exception of rapamycin/MHY1485 experiments, which were performed in a single replicate. The increased cell death in miR-126 knockdown embryos was completely reversed by double knockdown of miR-126 and tsc1a indicating that the cell death phenotype is dependent on tsc1 expression (Fig 6C and D). Rapamycin treatment increased the number of TUNEL-stained cells in control and tsc1a knockdown embryos; however, there was no significant increase in the miR-126 knockdown embryos as expected from the bacterial burden data (Fig 6E). The increased cell death in miR-126 knockdown embryos was completely suppressed by treatment of miR-126 knockdown embryos with the mTOR activator MHY1485 demonstrating a role for mTOR activity in regulating cell death at the host–mycobacterial interface (Fig 6F).

miR-126 knockdown increases the migration of macrophages to sites of M. marinum infection As knockdown of miR-126 also increased expression of the neutrophil-related genes, cxcr4b and cxcl12a, and we had previously found a role for up-regulation of these genes in protection from M. marinum infection (Wright et al, 2021), we investigated the effect of miR-126 knockdown on neutrophil motility. Neutrophil responses were first assessed via static imaging of whole-body neutrophil numbers and then by time-lapse imaging of trunk-infected embryos for analysis of neutrophil migration in the transgenic (Tg) Tg(lyzC:GFP)nz117 neutrophil reporter line. Static imaging revealed no difference in total neutrophil numbers between M. marinum–infected control and miR-126 knockdown embryos at either timepoint (Fig 7A). Migration of neutrophils to the site of infection was also not altered between miR-126 knockdown and control infected embryos (Fig 7B). This suggests that despite the increased abundance of transcripts encoding the neutrophil chemotactic genes cxcr4a/b and cxcl12a in miR-126 knockdown embryos, neutrophil recruitment is unperturbed by miR-126 knockdown in M. marinum–infected embryos. Figure 7. Mycobacterial infection-induced miR-126 expression alters the host macrophage response. (A) Measurement of whole-body neutrophil fluorescent area at 1 and 3 dpi in scramble control and miR-126 knockdown uninfected and infected embryos. (B) Measurement of neutrophil levels after trunk infection with M. marinum in miR-126 knockdown embryos. (C) Measurement of whole-body macrophage fluorescent area at 1 and 3 dpi in uninfected and infected miR-126 knockdown embryos. (D) Measurement of macrophage levels after trunk infection with M. marinum in miR-126 knockdown embryos. (E) Ratio of macrophage fluorescent area per bacterial fluorescent area at granulomas in miR-126 knockdown embryos at 1 and 3 dpi. (F) Percent of macrophages residing in the caudal haematopoietic tissue in scramble control and miR-126 knockdown embryos at 1 and 3 dpi. (G) Measurement of macrophage recruitment to a tail wound in miR-126 knockdown embryos. Data information: each data point represents a single measurement with the mean and SEM shown. For neutrophil analysis, 10–20 embryos per group were analysed and 15–50 embryos per group for macrophage analysis. For neutrophil time-lapse imaging, each data point represents the mean of six foci of infection from six separate embryos, and the graph is representative of two experimental replicates. For macrophage time-lapse imaging, each data point represents the mean of three foci of infection from three separate embryos, and the graph is representative of two experimental replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Because of the role of CXCL12 in recruiting CCR2-expressing macrophages and directing their function towards anti-inflammatory activities (Sánchez-Martín et al, 2011; Giri et al, 2020), we next investigated the macrophage response to M. marinum infection in miR-126 knockdown embryos. We first estimated total macrophage number in Tg(mfap4:turquoise)xt27 and Tg(mfap4:tdtomato)xt12 macrophage reporter lines embryos at baseline and after M. marinum infection. Although there was no difference in the total macrophage number between control and miR-126 knockdown embryos in the absence of infection, M. marinum–infected miR-126 knockdown embryos had significantly more macrophages than control infected embryos (Fig 7C). To track the recruitment of macrophages to discrete M. marinum lesions, embryos were infected with M. marinum via a trunk injection that embeds the bacteria away from the caudal haematopoietic tissue (CHT) (Video 1 and Video 2). Compared with control embryos, miR-126 knockdown embryos had an increased number of macrophages at the site of infection from 5 to 24 hpi (Fig 7D). The increased association of macrophages with M. marinum was maintained at 3 dpi in miR-126 knockdown embryos (Fig 7E). There was initially no difference in the number of macrophages present in the CHT at 1 dpi; however, CHT macrophage numbers were decreased in miR-126 knockdown embryos at 3 dpi, suggesting that reduced miR-126 increases the migration of macrophages but does not influence the production and maturation of immature progenitors (Fig 7F). To determine if the increased migratory potential of macrophages in miR-126 knockdown embryos was specific to infection, we performed a sterile tail fin wounding assay (Video 3 and Video 4). There was no significant difference in the number of macrophages at the wound site between miR-126 knockdown and control embryos, suggesting that the alteration of the macrophage response dynamics is dependent on specific pathogen-derived signals (Fig 7G). 

Increased macrophage recruitment to M. marinum infection is independent of Tsc1a/mTOR induction in miR-126 knockdown embryos We next sought to determine if the Tsc1a/mTOR axis affected macrophage recruitment. After infection with M. marinum, tsc1a knockdown embryos did not display any difference in total macrophage numbers compared with control embryos at either 1 or 3 dpi (Fig 8A). Double knockdown of miR-126 and tsc1a failed to prevent the increased macrophage numbers seen in miR-126 knockdown at 1 dpi, indicating that the altered macrophage response is independent of Tsc1a/mTOR (Fig 8B). To further assess the contribution of mTOR signalling to the observed miR-126–dependant macrophage migration, control and miR-126 knockdown embryos were treated with either MHY1485 or rapamycin and the migratory potential of macrophages measured after trunk infection with M. marinum (Fig 8C). As previously observed, miR-126 knockdown embryos exhibited increased macrophage recruitment to sites of infection compared with control embryos. The increased migration of macrophages in miR-126 knockdown embryos was not affected by either activation or inhibition of mTOR by MHY1485 and rapamycin. Likewise, treatment of control embryos with either MHY1485 or rapamycin had no effect on the migration of macrophages to granulomas, suggesting that the increased recruitment of macrophages in miR-126 knockdown embryos is independent of the Tsc1a/mTOR axis. Figure 8. miR-126–dependent macrophage responses to infection are not controlled by the Tsc1a/mTOR signalling axis. (A) Measurement of whole-body macrophage fluorescent area at 1 and 3 dpi in M. marinum–infected scramble control and tsc1a knockdown embryos. (B) Measurement of whole-body macrophage fluorescent area at 1 dpi in M. marinum–infected scramble control and knockdown embryos. (C) Measurement of macrophage levels after trunk infection with M. marinum in miR-126 knockdown and control embryos and treatment with either MHY1485 or rapamycin. (D) Measurement of tnfa promoter activation after trunk infection with M. marinum in knockdown embryos at 1 dpi infected with M. marinum via caudal vein injection and bacterial burden was analysed at 3 dpi. (E) Representative images of tnfa promoter-driven GFP expression at 1 dpi in knockdown embryos after trunk infection with M. marinum. M. marinum is red, and tnfa is green. Scale bar represents 100 μm. Data information: each data point represents a single measurement, with the mean and SEM shown (n = 9–56) embryos per group. Graphs are representative of two experimental replicates. For macrophage time-lapse imaging, each data point represents the mean of three foci of infection from three separate embryos.

Tsc1a depletion increases classical macrophage activation at the site of infection As a decreased burden was previously observed in tsc1a knockdown embryos despite no difference in the macrophage migratory potential and increased inflammatory cytokine transcription by RNAseq, we investigated whether tsc1a impacts macrophage activation and phenotype. We next infected TgBAC(tnfa:gfp)pd1028 miR-126 knockdown and tsc1a knockdown embryos with M. marinum in the trunk region and measured the level of tnfa promoter activation around the site of infection (Marjoram et al, 2015). Expression of tnfa is a marker of classically activated bactericidal macrophages in zebrafish (Nguyen Chi et al, 2015); we therefore used tnfa promoter activation as a surrogate marker of inflammatory, or classically activated, macrophages. At 1 dpi, miR-126 knockdown embryos had significantly reduced activation of the tnfa promoter, whereas knockdown of tsc1a alone increased tnfa promoter activation compared with control and miR-126 knockdown embryos (Fig 8D and E). Double knockdown rescued tnfa promoter activation to an intermediate level, indicating that tsc1a-independent mechanisms suppress tnfa promoter activation in miR-126 knockdown embryos. Although the cell death phenotype can be attributed to increased tsc1a expression in miR-126 knockdown embryos, and tsc1a is partially responsible for the lack of tnfa promoter activation, there are clearly tsc1a-independent mechanisms responsible for the bulk recruitment of non-tnfa promoter active macrophages.

Knockdown of miR-126 increases expression of ccl2-ccr2 axis genes associated with permissive macrophages via cxcl12a expression To determine why miR-126 knockdown embryos were unable to contain M. marinum in granulomas, despite increased macrophage recruitment, we assessed the activation state of the macrophages. We hypothesised that increased cxcl12 expression provides more ligand, by heterodimerisation with Ccl2, also known as monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (Mcp-1), for the recruitment of Ccr2-positive (Ccr2+) permissive or non-bactericidal macrophages to sites of infection (Cambier et al, 2014, 2017). To investigate this, we first assessed ccl2 and ccr2 transcript abundance after infection. Knockdown of miR-126 increased expression of ccr2 compared with scramble control embryos (Fig 9A). Expression of ccr2 was also increased when miR-126 knockdown embryos were infected with M. marinum compared with infected, scramble control embryos. Although ccl2 expression was not responsive to either miR-126 knockdown or infection alone, infection of miR-126 knockdown embryos increased ccl2 expression compared with knockdown alone and M. marinum–infected only embryos (Fig 9B). Furthermore, ccl2 but not ccr2 expression was observed to be dependent on cxcl12a expression, with double knockdown of miR-126 and cxcl12a rescuing ccl2 expression (Fig S3A and B). Figure 9. Mycobacterial infection-induced miR-126 expression increases proinflammatory bactericidal macrophage recruitment. (A, B) Expression of ccr2 and ccl2 was analysed by RT-qPCR at 1 dpi after miR-126 knockdown and infection with M. marinum. Expression is relative to uninfected scramble control embryos. Data information: each data point is representative of a single measurement of 10 pooled embryos and two technical replicates, with the mean and SEM shown and comparisons calculated by one-way ANOVA. Figure S3. ccl2 but not ccr2 expression is dependent on cxcl12a. (A, B) Expression of ccl2 as measured by RT-qPCR in uninfected (A) and M. marinum–infected cxcl12a and miR-126 knockdown embryos (B). Our data thus far indicate that miR-126 knockdown increases the recruitment of macrophages to M. marinum infection, and these macrophages are unable to clear bacteria, resulting in macrophage cell death.