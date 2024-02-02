Zhang Yi, founder of YS Biopharma, was elected as the member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences

BEIJING, CHINA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being elected as a member of the European Academy of Natural Sciences, Mr. Zhang Yi, the founder of YS Biopharma, was honored again. Recently, Mr. Zhang Yi, was awarded and congratulated by Kuznetsov, the President, and Ivanitskaya, First Vice-President and Academic Secretary-General of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences (RAEN), for his election of the RAEN academician.

Mr. Zhang Yi, with more than 30 years of scientific research experience, has been engaged in global innovative drug development and management for over 20 years, and he has always been committed to the research and development of new biological products. Under his leadership, YS Biopharma has developed the world's first PIKA adjuvant technology platform with independent intellectual property rights, which has significant technical advantages in preventive vaccines, therapeutic vaccines and anti-tumor treatment. This may be the start of a new era for the vaccine research in the world: double effect of prevention and treatment. During this period, Mr. Zhang Yi presided over and participated in a number of major new drug projects under the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Technology. He was the project leader of the national 863 scientific and technological research project "SARS immunoglobulin", the project leader of the national major new drug creation project "human PIKA rabies vaccine (Vero cells)", and the project leader of endogenous in vivo immune cell activation therapy anti-tumor drug “Yivyka” (Chinese name: 依维卡; Code: YS-ON-001). Mr. Zhang Yi holds more than 20 invention patents such as the therapeutic PIKA Hepatitis B vaccine, the aluminum-free human rabies vaccine, the human rabies immunoglobulin. He was also awarded by numerous provincial and municipal science and technology achievement awards and honorary titles.

The Russian Academy of Natural Sciences (RAEN), founded in 1990, is the largest and oldest social academy of sciences in Russia, with nearly 4,000 academicians, all of whom are scientists and experts with significant achievements in the fields of natural sciences and humanities, and have important academic influence. Academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences is the highest academic title in the field of natural sciences and humanities established by the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, and this lifelong honor is mainly awarded to experts and scholars who have a high level of natural sciences and humanities science and technology and enjoy a good reputation in the world. They have contributed to the development and cooperation of science and technology, as well as to the development of natural and human sciences, and they play an important role in promoting international exchanges in the natural and humanities science and technology community.