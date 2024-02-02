Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,048 in the last 365 days.

Kuehn Law Encourages DSKE, RYZB, ROVR, and GRPH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Daseke has agreed to be acquired by TFI International in a cash deal worth about $1.1 billion. Under the proposed transaction, Daseke shareholders will receive $8.30 per share in cash.

Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to purchase RayzeBio in an all-cash deal valued at around $4.1 billion. In accordance with the merger agreement, RayzeBio shareholders are set to receive $62.50 per share in cash.   

Under the proposed transaction Rover will be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone. According to the agreement’s terms, Rover shareholders are set to receive $11.00 in cash for each share of Rover they hold.

Graphite Bio has agreed to combine with LENZ Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Graphite Bio shareholders are expected to own approximately 35% of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
justin@kuehn.law
(833) 672-0814


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kuehn Law Encourages DSKE, RYZB, ROVR, and GRPH Investors to Contact Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more