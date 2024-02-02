Indspire Honours Indigenous Excellence with Announcement of 2024 Indspire Awards Recipients

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is thrilled to announce the 2024 Indspire Awards, an annual celebration honouring the remarkable achievements and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in Canada. This prestigious event will take place on April 18th, 2024, at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from across the country.



The Indspire Awards recognize Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding career achievement, promote self-esteem and pride for Indigenous communities, and provide inspirational role models for future generations. This year’s event marks the 31st anniversary of the awards, a testament to the enduring commitment of Indigenous peoples to pursuing excellence in multiple fields of endeavour.

The 2024 Indspire Awards recipients are:

Youth Recipient

Adam Gauthier

Tla’amin Nation, BC

Youth Recipient

Braden Kadlun

Kugluktuk, NU

Youth Recipient

Dr. Jayelle Friesen-Enns

Red River Métis, Manitoba Métis Federation, MB

Arts

Eden Robinson

Haisla, BC

Business & Commerce

Victoria LaBillois

Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation, QC

Culture, Heritage & Spirituality

Edna Manitowabi

Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, ON

Education

Kanonhsyonne Jan Hill

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, ON

Health

Lea Bill

Pelican Lake First Nation, SK

Language

Ronald Eric Ignace

Skeetchestn Indian Band, BC

Law & Justice

The Honourable Michelle O’Bonsawin

Abenaki First Nation of Odanak, QC

Public Service

Jocelyn Formsma

Moose Cree First Nation, ON

Lifetime Achievement

Thomas V. Hill

Six Nations of the Grand River, ON

For more information about each of the recipients, please visit https://indspire.ca/events/indspire-awards/laureates/

Dr. Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire, expressed, “The Indspire Awards are a powerful platform to showcase the outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in Canada. These awards not only celebrate Indigenous excellence but also inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in our world.”

Join us in honouring the 2024 Indspire Awards recipients and celebrating the rich heritage and outstanding contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada.

Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and partners:

Lead Partner: Government of Canada

Major Sponsors: Suncor Energy Inc.

Youth Laureate Reception Sponsor: The Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust

Founding Partner and Official Airline: Air Canada

Dinner Sponsor: Teck Resources

Pre-Dinner Reception Sponsor: Ernst & Young

Culinary Sponsor: Imperial

Laureate Reception Sponsor: Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel

Host City Sponsor: Giant Tiger

Participating Sponsor: Cenovus Energy

Supporting Sponsors: Deloitte, Ontario Power Generation, Rio Tinto, and Scotiabank



About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2022-23, Indspire provided more than $27.5 million through 7,522 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

