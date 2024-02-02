Cannabis Science Conference announces Spring 2024’s Director of Technical Programming: Julie Kowalski

Kowalski will be coordinating all programming for the conference and will lead the committees making important decisions regarding the event

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science Conference (CSC), the premier cannabis science conference focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and compliance, has named Julie Kowalski, a distinguished figure in the cannabis science industry, Director of Technical Programming for CSC Spring 2024. The conference is scheduled for May 7–9, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown.



Kowalski began working on gas chromatographs at age 20, adding liquid chromatography to her skills soon after. Since then, she has been a constant presence in the lab, pioneering cannabis analysis. A trailblazer in the field, Kowalski applied her expertise in chemical contaminants to cannabis testing in the early days of recreational cannabis legalization in the United States. Recently, she launched a consulting business, JA Kowalski Science Support, LLC, where she provides her expertise on cannabis testing.

As the director, Kowalski will be tasked with coordinating all programming for the conference and leading the committees through decision-making, such as selecting expert speakers, curating content and building the conference schedule.

“This role brings together my love of science, collaboration and cannabis,” said Kowalski. “Our team is working to create a productive space for cannabis science stakeholders to learn from each other, build valuable relationships, join forces, and empathize. At this juncture, the industry is at an inflection point and needs a strong scientific community to raise the bar. We are focused on building consensus technical programming via our wonderful track chairs and organizing committee members and welcome all input.”

Attendees will experience a lineup of interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations, and expert-led sessions. They will have the chance to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, and fellow attendees in an intimate and collaborative setting. This environment will equip them with the latest insights and trends in the cannabis field.

Join Cannabis Science Conference Spring for world-class education, networking opportunities and the chance to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers.

For event details and registration, please visit the event page.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the industry’s premier event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and compliance. CSC brings together cannabis industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semiannual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking, and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. CSC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

