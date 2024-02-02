Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,077 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH to host virtual meeting on electric vehicles on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is hosting a virtual Public Informational Workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to share information and seek public input for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. Visit http://go.wv.gov/nevi to join.
 
As part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), West Virginia and all other states were required to come up with a NEVI Deployment Plan to outline proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, and outline how West Virginia intends to use federal NEVI program funds to develop charging stations along major highways.
 
West Virginia is expected to receive approximately $46 million over the next five years through the NEVI program to help develop charging stations and electric vehicle infrastructure.
 
Formal presentations will be made at the Public Informational Workshop, and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available on the WVDOH Website http://go.wv.gov/nevi.
 
Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Perry Keller, Chief Economic Development Officer, West Virginia Department of Transportation, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, E., Building 5, Room 110, Charleston, West Virginia 25305 on or before February 23rd, 2024.
 
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.​​

You just read:

WVDOH to host virtual meeting on electric vehicles on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more