Slow lane on Interstate 64 westbound in Cabell County closed for pothole repair

The slow lane of Interstate 64 westbound, at milepost 15.5 just east of the 29

Street interchange in Cabell County, is closed for several hours this afternoon, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, as Triton Construction repairs three large potholes.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) estimates repairs will be completed by this evening. Crews will review the closed area for other sections of roadway that may need repaired.

Potholes tend to form often during this current weather pattern of a freeze/thaw cycle.

“Cracks in the road allow water to get down into the pavement,” explained Jake Bumgarner, P.E., WVDOH Special Programs Manager. “The volume that the water displaces when its liquid, grows when it freezes solid, thus popping the asphalt apart, making a pothole.”

Salt used by WVDOH crews to clear the roads during snow removal and ice control also contributes to the formation of potholes. Bumgarner said that salt water has additional volume compared to natural water when it freezes, applying more pressure underneath the roadway. WVDOH utilizes preservation treatments to seal up roadways, as sealing keeps the water from penetrating and causing defects to occur.

The WVDOH holds contractors accountable for maintaining passage through work zones for the traveling public while a construction contract is in place. From the time a contract is initiated until the project is complete, WVDOH requires the contractor to make repairs immediately when issues arise.​



