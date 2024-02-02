Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,078 in the last 365 days.

Slow lane on Interstate 64 westbound in Cabell County closed for pothole repair

Page Content

The slow lane of Interstate 64 westbound, at milepost 15.5 just east of the 29th Street interchange in Cabell County, is closed for several hours this afternoon, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, as Triton Construction repairs three large potholes.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) estimates repairs will be completed by this evening. Crews will review the closed area for other sections of roadway that may need repaired.

Potholes tend to form often during this current weather pattern of a freeze/thaw cycle.

“Cracks in the road allow water to get down into the pavement,” explained Jake Bumgarner, P.E., WVDOH Special Programs Manager. “The volume that the water displaces when its liquid, grows when it freezes solid, thus popping the asphalt apart, making a pothole.”

Salt used by WVDOH crews to clear the roads during snow removal and ice control also contributes to the formation of potholes. Bumgarner said that salt water has additional volume compared to natural water when it freezes, applying more pressure underneath the roadway. WVDOH utilizes preservation treatments to seal up roadways, as sealing keeps the water from penetrating and causing defects to occur.

The WVDOH holds contractors accountable for maintaining passage through work zones for the traveling public while a construction contract is in place. From the time a contract is initiated until the project is complete, WVDOH requires the contractor to make repairs immediately when issues arise.​

You just read:

Slow lane on Interstate 64 westbound in Cabell County closed for pothole repair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more