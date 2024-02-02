Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,078 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH assisting local PSD to repair sinkhole in Pratt

Page Content


West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) heavy maintenance crews and engineers are on site to address a sinkhole that developed in the town of Pratt overnight.
 
A sinkhole opened on Campbells Avenue early on the morning of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, near Pratt Elementary School. WVDOH Assistant Deputy Secretary Scott Eplin said a leaking sewer line led to the collapse of a portion of the street.
 
The sinkhole is on right-of-way shared by the WVDOH and the Kanawha Public Service District (PSD) Crews from the PSD were making repairs Wednesday afternoon.
 
The WVDOH was on site to assist the PSD and was working closely with PSD crews, city officials, and school officials. The street remained closed in the area of the sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.
 
“We’re assisting to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Eplin said.

You just read:

WVDOH assisting local PSD to repair sinkhole in Pratt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more