WVDOH assisting local PSD to repair sinkhole in Pratt

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) heavy maintenance crews and engineers are on site to address a sinkhole that developed in the town of Pratt overnight.



A sinkhole opened on Campbells Avenue early on the morning of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, near Pratt Elementary School. WVDOH Assistant Deputy Secretary Scott Eplin said a leaking sewer line led to the collapse of a portion of the street.



The sinkhole is on right-of-way shared by the WVDOH and the Kanawha Public Service District (PSD) Crews from the PSD were making repairs Wednesday afternoon.



The WVDOH was on site to assist the PSD and was working closely with PSD crews, city officials, and school officials. The street remained closed in the area of the sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.



“We’re assisting to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Eplin said.​

