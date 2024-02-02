F&G Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and virtually

The Idaho Fish and Game Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. MST at Fish and Game's headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, however, members of the public in attendance or online can observe the meeting; but there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting.

Agenda items include:

Continued discussion and consideration of FY25 shooting range grant applications Review updated grant applicant information and respond to questions that were brought up in previous meeting

This will be the third of four range grant meetings this winter. The final meeting will be held at the same location on Feb. 21.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).