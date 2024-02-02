Submit Release
Security Alert- U.S. Mission to Pakistan (February 2, 2024)

Location: Pakistan

Event:  Vigilance During National Elections

Pakistan’s general elections are scheduled for February 8.  Political parties are, and will be, actively campaigning in advance of election day, to include marches, rallies, and speeches, which are normal activities in any democratic process.  Public gatherings have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation, and otherwise create obstacles to free movement and safety. In some instances, political activities in Pakistan have been targeted for violence.

U.S. citizens should remain vigilant and aware of the locations of political rallies occurring in areas they intend to visit.  On February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded, and U.S. citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan’s elections should avoid them.  Disruptions to internet and cellular service could occur leading up to and throughout election day and immediately following.

Actions to Take: 

  • Avoid areas of large public gatherings.
  • Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.
  • Review your personal security plans.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Keep a low profile.
  • Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan
+(92)(51) 201-4000
ContactIslamabad for information
https://pk.usembassy.gov
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi
+(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact: Karachi  for information
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore
+(92) (42) 3603 4000
Contact: Lahore  for information
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar
+(92) (91) 526 8800
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

