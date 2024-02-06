The ASAPP OXP® Team is Growing Again and Adds Another New Senior Leadership Team Member
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP OXP® has kicked off the year with numerous organizational changes. Not only have several new members joined the team, but roles have also been repositioned to better support Client-Partners and our growth.
Effective February 1st, Ron Renton joined the ASAPP OXP Leadership Team as Vice President of Platform Services. Ron has gained over two decades of industry expertise with domestic and international banks, credit unions, and financial service organizations. Ron is deeply versed in digital banking and open banking and has extensive experience leading digital transformation projects across IT and operational areas of regulated financial institutions.
As the Vice President of Platform Services, Ron will lead the Platform Implementation team to ensure successful project execution and advocate for Client-Partners throughout implementation projects or any new platform enhancement. In his role, Ron will report directly to JR Pierman, ASAPP OXP’s President and CEO, and will work closely with the entire senior Leadership Team. Prerit Gomes, ASAPP OXP’s Manager of Platform Services will report to Ron.
With Ron joining the team, ASAPP OXP is able to provide additional senior leadership concentration for post-implementation support for our Client-Partners. Andrew Pallant, ASAPP OXP Vice President of Platform Experience will lead the Platform Support team and will be focused on delivering amazing post-implementation platform support and collaborating with Client-Partners to increase platform usage and overall ROI. Andrew will also report directly to JR Pierman.
As part of Andrew’s team, ASAPP OXP is also excited to welcome Kevin Baptista to the team in the role of Platform Support Lead, reporting directly to Andrew. With over 20 years of customer support experience and a strong background in software support, Kevin is familiar with identifying software issues and troubleshooting configuration challenges. Kevin's accountabilities as Platform Support Lead include leading the Platform Support team (both internal and external development resources), managing daily support matters, building strong Platform Support processes, and triaging challenging Client-Partner support issues.
With two senior leaders now in place (Andrew and Ron) to manage ASAPP OXP’s Client-Partners’ success, Tony Dunham will renew his focus on building and delivering the ASAPP OXP® brand through marketing and business development activities. Tony will shift into the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer role, and will continue to report directly to JR. The ASAPP OXP Platform Sales and Marketing team will also be growing over the next few months, and there will be some additional exciting announcements in the near future.
The ASAPP OXP Leadership Team is excited to continue to expand at all levels of the organization and continue to invest in ASAPP OXP’s roadmap, team, and strategy to deliver an omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports our financial institution Client-Partners as they compete effectively and efficiently against direct-to-consumer Fintech solutions. “We are very fortunate to add two new additional experienced team members to our team. Ron’s deep banking, credit union, and digital project management experience is a huge win for our Leadership Team and our Client-Partners!”, noted JR Pierman, “As we continue to grow, being able to have strong leaders, and their respective teams, supporting key areas of the Platform is critical to ensure that we deliver on our commitments to our Client-Partners, our team, and our stakeholders.”
Both Ron and Kevin are already reaching out and engaging with Client-Partners and are excited to tackle many of the projects and initiatives that we have on-the-go!
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP OXP® delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of approximately 50 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $40B of assets and support over 900,000 members.
