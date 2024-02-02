On This Page

Date: January 13, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

How will eCTD format requirements and Form 3938 change your drug master file (DMF) submissions?

The new electronic Form 3938 will provide a standardized fillable electronic form to accompany all new DMF submissions, DMF amendments and annual reports. Form 3938 will not only standardize the required material but will capture all relevant DMF submission information in the eCTD format and allow for the automated pull of DMF information into FDA databases.

ABOUT

Subject matter experts from the agency will walk participants through a mock form completion and address FAQs to ensure a thorough understanding of both the purpose and utility of the new Form 3938.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Acquire a more robust understanding of how this new form intersects with the current requirement for Type II, Type IV and Type V DMFs to be submitted in electronic format.

Understand how the various sections of the new Form 3938 interact with one another (for example: if check “A” then the following options are available).

Get a first look at the new Form 3938 and its interactive and fillable format.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

DMF Holders

Responsible Officials at DMF Holder Companies

U.S. Agents of DMF Holders

Drug product excipient suppliers

Drug substance and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) suppliers

Drug product container and closure suppliers

Drug product manufacturers

FDA SPEAKERS

CDR David Skanchy

Chemist

Division of Lifecycle API | Office of New Drug Products | Office of Pharmaceutical Quality | CDER

Vathsala Selvam

Technical Information Specialist

Division of Lifecycle API | Office of New Drug Products (ONDP)| OPQ | CDER

FDA RESOURCES

FDA Drug Master File (DMF) Website

Pre-assigned DMF Number Request

eCTD Website

DMF Questions:

dmfquestion@fda.hhs.gov