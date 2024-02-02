European Festivals Fund for Emerging Artists launches call for festivals – open to Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine 

The European Festivals Fund for Emerging Artists (EFFEA), an initiative of the European Festivals Association, opens a call to festivals to support emerging artists across Europe.

The EFFEA will support approximately 50 residencies involving 50 emerging artists in the seat of 50 leading festivals in collaboration with a minimum of one (Discovery category) or two partner festivals (Springboard category) each.

The EFFEA Residency is an artist-in-residence programme co-produced by a leading festival and at least two partner festivals, each from a different eligible country (EU Member States and Creative Europe partner countries, including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine).

The programme provides emerging artists the opportunity to explore their ideas and creative projects, whether original works or the evolution of existing ones, by providing them with dedicated time, space, and support.

Festivals and artists should work in one of the following artistic disciplines: Architecture, Ballet Contemporary Dance, Circus, Design/ Applied arts, Digital arts, Film, Folklore and folk arts, Heritage, Interdisciplinary, Literature, Music, Opera, Street Art, Theatre, Photography/ Video, Sculpture, and Painting.

Approximately 40 grants of €8,000 will be awarded under the Discovery category and 10 grants of €15,000 will be allocated to the Springboard category.

The artistic residencies should take place between 1 June 2024 and 31 May 2025.

The deadline for applications is 19 March 2024.

EFFEA will hold two info, networking and Q&A sessions before the deadline – on 9 February (Register here) and 1 March (Register here).

Find out more

Press release

European Festivals Association