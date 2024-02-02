European Energy Commissioner in Moldova for EU-Moldova Energy Dialogue

On 1-2 February, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson visited Chișinău, Moldova to co-chair the fifth High-Level Energy Dialogue between the EU and the Republic of Moldova together with the Minister for Energy, Victor Parlicov.

In Chișinău, the Commissioner highlighted the EU’s ongoing support for Moldova and its energy sector. The discussions focused on the security of supply for the upcoming winters and developing renewable energy and energy efficiency. Alignment with EU rules in the energy sector in view of the enlargement process, including through reforms in the electricity, gas and renewable energy sectors, were also part of the dialogue.

This High-Level Dialogue was launched in 2021 and enhanced since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis. Since February 2022, Moldova’s electricity grid has been synchronised with the Continental European Grid to help keep its system stable while working to bolster Moldova’s energy independence.

As part of her visit to Moldova and on the sidelines of the Energy Dialogue, Commissioner Simson also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

