Moldova: Business Information and Consulting Centre launched in Bălți with EU support

On 31 January, the ODA Business Information and Consulting Centre for Entrepreneurs opened in Bălți thanks to the financial support of the European Union and Germany.

The centre was inaugurated by the Moldovan Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalisation in association with the Entrepreneurship Development Organisation (ODA).

The Centre in Bălți aims to develop human capital through the promotion of entrepreneurial skills and culture, providing business information and consulting services about grant programmes accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“We are confident that the Centre launched today, managed by the ODA, will contribute to making Moldova a more attractive place to set up and invest in businesses, create employment opportunities and conduct economic activities,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union in the Republic of Moldova.

The centre in Bălți became operational thanks to the financial support provided by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of the ‘EU4Moldova: Local Communities’ programme.

The Business Information and Consulting Center is located on 13 Decebal Street. It will be open from Monday to Friday between 8:30 and 17:30.

