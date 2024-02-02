French Grand Est Region opens doors of its Brussels office to Ukrainian regions 

The Region Grand Est (in northeastern France) has become the first EU region to enable Ukrainian administrations to use its representative offices in Brussels.

Starting from 31 January, the region of Kharkiv and the All-Ukrainian Association of the District and Regional Councils will be able to use Grand Est’s offices as a base from which to reach out to the EU’s institutions for emergency aid and for longer-term support for recovery and reconstruction.

The region of Kharkiv, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city, is already twinned with Grand Est. The All-Ukrainian Association of the District and Regional Councils represents 24 regional councils and 147 district councils.

The decision by Région Grand Est follows the example provided by the European Committee of the Regions, which now hosts representatives of the cities of Lviv and Vinnytsia, the region of Dnipropetrovsk, and the Association of Ukrainian Cities and the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities.

On behalf of Franck Leroy, President of the Région Grand Est, Christian Debeve (FR/Renew Europe), who heads Région Grand Est’s commission on cross-border issues, Europe and international relations, said that it was “logical and natural to open this cooperation and open the door and work closely with our Ukrainian friends”. He also said the Ukrainian administrations would also be able to use Grand Est’s offices in France, especially in Strasbourg, seat of the European Parliament, and in Paris.

