Three months paid traineeship at EU Drugs Agency in Lisbon – open to young people from the Eastern Partnership   

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) invites young people from the Eastern Partnership interested in drug monitoring to apply for a three-month traineeship at its office in Lisbon, Portugal.

The EMCDDA is one of the European Union’s decentralised agencies. Established in 1993, it is the central source of comprehensive information on drugs and drug addiction in Europe.

The trainee will be assigned to the EU4Monitoring Drugs II (EU4MD) project, funded by the European Union and coordinated by the international cooperation sector within the Reitox and external partners unit. The project helps countries neighbouring the European Union to monitor the drug problem.

The trainee will monitor, analyse and draft updates on online drug markets (including dark web) in the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) region, contribute to the monitoring of health responses in the ENP region, help organise EU4MD II project events and perform other tasks.

The call is open to citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Paid traineeships receive a grant of €1,330 per month. The place of employment will be Lisbon, Portugal, where the EMCDDA has its seat. The EMCDDA covers travel expenses incurred at the beginning and end of the traineeship.

The applicant should have a completed university degree or equivalent in criminology, social

and humanitarian sciences or related fields, skills and knowledge in scientific writing in English, and a demonstrated interest in areas linked to drug policy or monitoring.

The deadline for applications is 12 February.

