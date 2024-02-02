Commission publishes its Annual Union Work Programme on European Standardisation for 2024

Today, the Commission published its Annual Union Work Programme on European Standardisation (AUWP) 2024, which sets out its priorities on all activities related to standards. The AUWP was informed and advised by the High-Level Forum on European standardisation, a multi-stakeholder group chaired by Commissioner Thierry Breton.

The 2024 AUWP includes 72 actions supporting the EU’s policy ambitions towards a green, digital and resilient Single Market. Amongst these, the Commission highlights eight particular actions as policy priorities, including standards for activities on quantum, critical raw materials, the data economy, digital identity, heat pumps, cybersecurity, hydrogen and electric vehicles charging infrastructure.

Today also marks the second anniversary of the Commission’s standardisation strategy, aimed at strengthening the EU’s global competitiveness, enabling a resilient, green and digital economy.

Commissioner Thierry Breton, in charge of the Single Market, said: Today, on the second anniversary of the Commission’s Standardisation Strategy, we are publishing an ambitious new annual work programme on standardisation. This will reinforce our role as a global standard-setter in strategic areas, from raw materials to quantum. These standards will be essential for Europe’s competitiveness and economic security.