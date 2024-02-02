Yellow Sign Commercial Announces Search for Investors to Develop Housing Units In Highly Desired Winooski, VT

Investment to be used to fill growing demand for housing in a rapidly developing area. Units will be built on two separate properties owned by Yellow Sign’s president, Peter Yee.

Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Sign Commercial, a commercial and residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, has announced that it is looking for investors to help develop several properties across the city of Winooski, for a total of around 100 residential units.

Peter Yee, president of Yellow Sign Commercial, owns these properties under his holding company, YSC Holdings. These properties are located across several strategic and high-growth areas, providing opportunities not only for residential renters but also commercial tenants on the ground floor.

One development location, 247 Main Street, currently has 6 apartment units with the potential to grow substantially. The second opportunity, 64, 72-74, and 78 East Allen Street, currently consists of 4 apartments spread across 3 conjoining properties. Much like the first opportunity, it has incredible potential for development.

According to Yee, there is a high amount of construction in Winooski, attempting to fill a longstanding shortage in housing. The nearby University of Vermont is driving demand for student accommodation, while the University of Vermont Medical Center, which serves all of Vermont and the northern New York region, is in need of housing for its staff. Due to these factors generating demand for housing, Yee says the city’s council is actively encouraging further residential construction. He adds that this opportunity is excellent for investors as urban development in the area is accelerating, and growing commercial activity is likely to drive property values upward.

“These properties are all primed and ready to go, and all we need are the funds to get construction underway,” Yee says. “Demand for housing in Winooski is really high and is expected to rise even more over the next few years.”

Peter Yee is an active member of the Vermont Commercial Investment Board of Realtors, Chittenden Commercial Real Estate Association, National Association of Realtors, Burlington Business Association, Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, American Business Brokers Association, and the UVM Alumni Association. He established Yellow Sign Commercial in 2012 after working at a major real estate broker for six years. Throughout his career, Yee has sold over $50,000,000 in real estate, leased over 300,000 square feet of commercial space, and closed over 30 business and restaurant deals. With almost two decades of experience, Yee possesses an innate sense of the best real estate deals in the area, and he is well-equipped to turn clients’ business dreams into reality.

Media Contact

Name: Peter Yee

Email: peter@yellowsigncommercial.com



