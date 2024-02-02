Malaysia to showcase unique traditional cultures at HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street

VIETNAM, February 2 -

HCM CITY — The Consulate General of Malaysia to HCM City and Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) in Việt Nam will participate in HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street festival 2024 from February 7 to 14.

The festival is organised by the municipal People's Committee.

In 2021, it began welcoming the participation of diplomatic missions in HCM City to showcase the unique festive traditions of other nations.

This year, Tourism Malaysia in Việt Nam will present a booth with a strong traditional touch inspired by the Hari Raya festival and the Wau kite.

Hari Raya marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month for the Muslim community in Malaysia, and is also a time for them to gather, socialise, and exchange well wishes.

During this time, the image of Wau kites with their eye-catching patterns and colors is considered an indispensable feature of the festival.

It takes artisans in Kelantan from two to three months working on hand-painted batik, one of Malaysia's signature materials, to carefully craft each Wau kite, from the bamboo frame to the intricate details.

Therefore, the Wau kite is not just a traditional toy, but a symbol of Malaysia that is worthy of pride.

Nor Hayati Zainuddin, director of Tourism Malaysia in Việt Nam, said the Malaysia booth at the festival will contribute to the festive atmosphere of the Vietnamese people.

“We hope to introduce to Vietnamese people a colourful and diverse Malaysia, not only from its natural scenery and people, but also from the unique traditional cultures of the Malaysians,” she said.

She expects to welcome more Vietnamese tourists to Malaysia in 2024.

Tourism Malaysia recorded over 344,000 Vietnamese tourists to Malaysia last year, showing the great potential for tourism development of the two countries.

In 2024, it aims to attract 400,000 Vietnamese tourists with a series of activities organised throughout the country, especially in the four key states of Melaka, Perlis, Perak and Kelantan.

The 2024 Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street festival is themed ‘Spring of Love – Tết Reunion’.

Over the past two decades, the festival has become a familiar meeting place for the people in the city during Tết (Lunar New Year), contributing to maintaining the city’s unique cultural identity and serving as a bridge for cultural exchange between Việt Nam and other countries around the world, including Malaysia.

It contributes to strengthening long-term cooperation and sustainable tourism development between Việt Nam and Malaysia. — VNS