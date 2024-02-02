Jennifer Kyte joins Bauer Media as Head of Content for News and Entertainment

Bauer Media is pleased to announce that Jennifer Kyte will join the business as Head of Content for News and Entertainment of its Publishing business.

Jennifer joins Bauer with 15 years’ experience as a national magazine and newspaper journalist, including three years as a Director at Reach PLC, overseeing their magazine hub (OK! new, Notebook, S Mag, Love Sunday, Saturday, We Love TV, Hot TV, TV Life and Star TV). She has also worked as TV Editor for Big TV and TV Life, and Celebrity Editor for Woman’s Own.

Jennifer will start her new role on Monday 5 February and will report into Sophie Hearsey, Group Head of Content.

Speaking on the appointment, Sophie Hearsey said: “With a strong history of breaking exclusives in news, features and showbiz, and a passion for team development, Jennifer brings all the right talents and experience to Bauer Media at a time when the celebrity market is more competitive than ever. This appointment is a true testament to how Bauer Media continues to attract the very best editorial talent.”

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.