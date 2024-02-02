Armada Hoffler Announces 45,000 Square Foot Office Lease at Southern Post in Roswell, Georgia

Company continues to see demand for mixed-use project in anticipation of spring 2024 opening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced a 45,000 square foot corporate office tenant will join the robust tenant lineup at its Southern Post mixed-use development in Roswell, Georgia. The project continues to attract substantial office, retail and residential activity as it moves closer to its expected completion this spring.



“This expansive lease is a testament to the appeal of Southern Post,” said Louis Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler. “Major corporate office users want to be in vibrant mixed-use environments that appeal to employees and customers alike. We are seeing huge demand across each of Southern Post’s components because the project embodies the ideal model for a successful mixed-use project.”

Armada Hoffler’s Southern Post is a 4.27-acre mixed-use development that is transforming the former site of Roswell Plaza into a carefully curated destination with 128 luxury apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft-style, open-concept offices, 40,000 square feet of retail space, and an exclusive offering of nine high-end townhomes with garages.

This lease comes shortly after Armada Hoffler finalized a 7,400 square foot office lease with CA South at Southern Post. The construction firm based in Atlanta is relocating its headquarters from The Battery in Cobb County, Georgia to Southern Post.

“Southern Post aligns perfectly with the needs of contemporary office tenants. It offers both a uniquely built environment and a strategic location, making it the ideal choice for tenants,” said Zach Wooten of Transwestern, who oversees office leasing at Southern Post on behalf of Armada Hoffler.

These new leases represent the continued momentum across all product types at Southern Post. In addition to dynamic office tenants, Armada Hoffler has attracted a vibrant mix of retailers and food and beverage operators to reach 76% leased for the retail portion. Southern Post’s multifamily component, Chandler Residences, recently launched preleasing with a substantial waiting list of prospective residents.

Transwestern’s Zach Wooten and Stephen Clifton represented the landlord, Armada Hoffler. Cushman and Wakefield’s Clinton McKellar and Sydney Mayson represented the tenant in the transaction.

