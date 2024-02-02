BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary TerraZero Technologies Inc. Celebrates Intraverse Tech Pioneer Bebe Rexha on 2024 Grammy Nomination

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero congratulates the Warner Records artist Bebe Rexha on her 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Bebe Rexha was one of the first artists to use TerraZero’s Intraverse Technology in 2023 for her single launch for “Satellite” and her album release for “Bebe”, featuring two different virtual experiences channelling aesthetics and gamified elements within the identities of both the single and the album.

As an innovative music artist with a prolific output, Bebe has garnered yet another Grammy nomination for her 2023 record, “One in a Million”, which is up for Best Pop Dance Recording.

“As a company, you always want to partner with the best of the best. Bebe’s team and Warner were fantastic to work with, and it’s obvious why Bebe continues to trailblaze and garner acclaim,” says BIGG Digital Assets Interim CEO Dan Reitzik.

This news comes on the heels of TerraZero’s recent partnership announcement with the Digital Streaming Platform Napster, which aims to bring virtual experiences like Bebe’s to thousands of music artists using TerraZero’s scalable technology Intraverse PRO, which uses simple dashboards to spin up custom environments using templated virtual spaces.

TerraZero sees a near future where a Grammy award for “Best Experiential Music Artist” changes the way fans and artists come together forever. To learn more about Intraverse PRO, go online to pro.intraverse.com.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintech’s, regtech’s and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Napster

In 1999, Napster changed the music industry forever when it launched the world’s first peer-to-peer music sharing service. Peaking at 85M users, for many, Napster was not only their first experience of digital music but also their first real social media experience.

Napster went on to be combined with Rhapsody, resulting in the first legal $9.99 music streaming service. Operational now for 20+ years, Napster is currently available in 34 countries and across a wide range of connected devices from computers to cars. Napster is now once again gearing to revolutionize the music industry, evolving music streaming from being an access-based monthly subscription model to a social music platform and marketplace that connects artists and fans, unlocking unprecedented new creative and commercial opportunities.

Napster believes that control has become too centralized and wants to put it back in the hands of artists, allowing them to create virtual merchandise and digital experiences for their fans to earn or purchase. Fans will benefit from physical and digital rewards and will have the chance to interact and create with their favorite artists. Backed by some of the top VCs and Web3 leaders, with an industry leading and visionary management team, Napster is perfectly positioned to regain its place as the #1 music platform.

For more information, please visit Napster.com .

