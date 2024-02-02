Macao Polytechnic University Students Won the Championship in the 2023 Global Management Challenge Macao Regional Competition

MACAU, February 2 - The final round of the 2023 Global Management Challenge “Bank of China Trophy” organized by the Macao Management Association was held on January 19th. A total of 106 teams participated in the Macao regional competition. The team named "Earnnnnmoney," composed of students from the Master of Business Administration programme at Macao Polytechnic University and supervised by Associate Professor Hsiao Yu Ling, won the championship. They will represent Macao in the international finals to be held in New Delhi, India, where they will compete against elite participants from around the world for the prestigious global championship.

The championship-winning team, "Earnnnnmoney," consists of four students, Wong Chak Kun, Lei Pang Ieong, Chan Hio Tan and Tau Leng, all from the Master of Business Administration programme of Macao Polytechnic University. The champions explained how their focused approach in comprehending the essence of the competition, combined with their effective teamwork, allowed them to quickly analyze and make decisions using their acquired professional knowledge, which ultimately played a vital role in their success. Another participating team, "Supernova Alliance," composed of students Lao Hong Fai, Mok I Tong, Ng Chao Teng and Tong Kuok Heng, also from the Master of Business Administration programme at Macao Polytechnic University, secured the fifth position in the competition.

The Macao regional competition of the 2023 Global Management Challenge featured a total of 106 teams, including 93 student teams and 13 corporate and mixed teams. Following the rules of the international finals, each team strived to achieve the best stock performance within the same business environment. Participants were required to swiftly analyze the competition's history, perform on-site modeling, and develop strategies in areas such as market analysis, production line, human resources management, procurement, and financial decision-making. The competition emphasized a profound understanding of "the art of doing business" and tested the participants' professional knowledge, teamwork and ability to adapt to real-time challenges, effectively showcasing their comprehensive abilities.

Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes in Business Administration at MPU have consistently strived to cultivate talents and offer valuable insights in relevant fields. The programme's curriculum, tailored to the development of Macao's tourism and leisure industry, has been widely recognized and favoured by both the industry and students over the years. The programme is currently open for enrollment. For more information, please visit the local admission page of Macao Polytechnic University at https://www.mpu.edu.mo/admission_local/zh/index.php. For inquiries and registration procedures, you can contact the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at 28839648 during office hours or send an email to cjt@mpu.edu.mo.